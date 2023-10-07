Russia Urges Palestinian-Israeli Self-Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Ministry urged for exercising self-restraint and called on concerned parties to de-escalate the Palestinian-Israeli situation, on Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov said in a statement that Moscow is in contact with both Palestinian and Israeli parties as well as some Arab states following this current wave of escalation, reported Russian news agency Interfax.

The diplomat described the situation as an ongoing cycle of violence that keeps on repeating rather arriving at a solution based on international law.

A number of Palestinians were killed over the past few days due to Israeli occupation escalation.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian movement, Hamas, launched a military operation by the name "Al-Aqsa flood" against settlements, where they fired some five thousand missiles during the first few minutes of the operation.

Hamas leadership stated that is a response to Israeli crimes against Palestinian people, their religious sanctities and the continuous violations against captives. (end)

