Saraya Al-Quds Joins Forces With Al-Qassam Brigades In Ongoing Conflict

Gaza, Oct. 7 (Petra)
Gaza, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, on Saturday, declared their alliance with the al-Qassam Brigades, which serves as the military wing of Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict.
The spokesperson for Saraya al-Quds, Abu Hamza, delivered a statement emphasizing their commitment to the cause: "We are fully engaged in this battle, with our fighters standing side by side with their brethren in the al-Qassam Brigades, determined to achieve victory by the grace of God."
MENAFN07102023000117011021ID1107205185
