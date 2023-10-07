Saraya Al-Quds Joins Forces With Al-Qassam Brigades In Ongoing Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, on Saturday, declared their alliance with the al-Qassam Brigades, which serves as the military wing of Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict.The spokesperson for Saraya al-Quds, Abu Hamza, delivered a statement emphasizing their commitment to the cause: "We are fully engaged in this battle, with our fighters standing side by side with their brethren in the al-Qassam Brigades, determined to achieve victory by the grace of God."