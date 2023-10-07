Uzeyir Hajibayli Back To Shusha - Music Piece That Sends Rush Of Emotions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Renowned composer Kamala Ali-Zaheh has released a new music
piece dedicated to Shusha, cradle of Azerbaijani culture.
The composition is a fascinating journey through time. In the
music, Kamala Ali-Zadeh brilliantly conveys all the feelings
associated with the return of Shusha to Azerbaijan through the eyes
of an outstanding composer.
Speaking with AZERNEWS , the composer said that
the musical work "Uzeyir Hajibayli back to Shusha'' was written
after the liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city.
"This music piece was written by me for string quartet and
piano, immediately after the liberation of Shusha. The work is
dedicated to Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and
symbolizes a sort of homecoming. The music piece is based on themes
from his masterpiece operetta The Cloth Peddler (Arshin Mal Alan)
and romance-ghazal Sənsiz, which sounds at the end of the
composition. It all starts with mournful piano music, containing
some motifs from Uzeyir Hajibayli's music, followed by a female
choir, which sounds in mournful tones. In this way, I wanted to
show how Shusha appeared in front of the composer after its
occupation. This is the destroyed Shusha, yearning for us," said
Kamala Ali-zadeh.
The composer spoke in details about all main features of the
music piece:
"In a polyphonic braid with an ostinata theme, the female choir
continues to sound on the piano, and the cello performs a fragment
from Gulchohra's aria Aşiq Oldum. Through the music piece, I would
like to show the return of the composer to his homeland: the music
becomes more cheerful, and the female choir starts to sound
majestic and proud. Next, as the speed of the music increases,
there is a polyphonic development of the theme in a fast dance
rhythm virtuously performed by strings. In this part, I included a
motive from the playful duet Vali and Telli. All this virtuoso,
cheerful, jubilant part suddenly ends with the cello theme Elə bənd
oldum. That's how I wanted to show the composer's love for his
native Shusha city. Next, a mournful theme in the style of Uzeyir
Hajibayli sounds again. This part demonstrates the love and longing
for Shusha through the eyes of the composer. And then, the first
violin starts to play a heart-touching fragment from romance-ghazal
Sənsiz. This theme carries a double meaning: our life without
Shusha for many years and without the legendary composer Uzeyir
Hajibayli, who we miss so much, " the composer said.
Kamala Ali-Zaheh expressed her gratitude to string quartet that
virtuously performed the composition:
"The music piece-Uzeir Hajibayli back to Shusha was performed by
me (piano) and wonderful string quartet, which includes Jeyla
Seyidova (1st violin), Soltan Mammadova ( 2nd violin), Vaxtang
Imanov (viola) and Aleksey Miltykh (cello) within the 15th Uzeyir
Hajibayli International Music Festival," she added.
Note that the festival has been held in Azerbaijan since 2009.
Traditionally, the first day of the festival coincides with the
National Music Day.
September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music Day
and marks the birthday of the outstanding composer Uzeyir
Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and author of
the first opera in the East.
The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer
as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who
used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's
death.
The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout
Azerbaijan.
The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music festivals,
concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and
talents.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205078
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.