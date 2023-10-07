Uzeyir Hajibayli Back To Shusha - Music Piece That Sends Rush Of Emotions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Renowned composer Kamala Ali-Zaheh has released a new music piece dedicated to Shusha, cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

The composition is a fascinating journey through time. In the music, Kamala Ali-Zadeh brilliantly conveys all the feelings associated with the return of Shusha to Azerbaijan through the eyes of an outstanding composer.

Speaking with AZERNEWS , the composer said that the musical work "Uzeyir Hajibayli back to Shusha'' was written after the liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city.

"This music piece was written by me for string quartet and piano, immediately after the liberation of Shusha. The work is dedicated to Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and symbolizes a sort of homecoming. The music piece is based on themes from his masterpiece operetta The Cloth Peddler (Arshin Mal Alan) and romance-ghazal Sənsiz, which sounds at the end of the composition. It all starts with mournful piano music, containing some motifs from Uzeyir Hajibayli's music, followed by a female choir, which sounds in mournful tones. In this way, I wanted to show how Shusha appeared in front of the composer after its occupation. This is the destroyed Shusha, yearning for us," said Kamala Ali-zadeh.

The composer spoke in details about all main features of the music piece:

"In a polyphonic braid with an ostinata theme, the female choir continues to sound on the piano, and the cello performs a fragment from Gulchohra's aria Aşiq Oldum. Through the music piece, I would like to show the return of the composer to his homeland: the music becomes more cheerful, and the female choir starts to sound majestic and proud. Next, as the speed of the music increases, there is a polyphonic development of the theme in a fast dance rhythm virtuously performed by strings. In this part, I included a motive from the playful duet Vali and Telli. All this virtuoso, cheerful, jubilant part suddenly ends with the cello theme Elə bənd oldum. That's how I wanted to show the composer's love for his native Shusha city. Next, a mournful theme in the style of Uzeyir Hajibayli sounds again. This part demonstrates the love and longing for Shusha through the eyes of the composer. And then, the first violin starts to play a heart-touching fragment from romance-ghazal Sənsiz. This theme carries a double meaning: our life without Shusha for many years and without the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who we miss so much, " the composer said.

Kamala Ali-Zaheh expressed her gratitude to string quartet that virtuously performed the composition:

"The music piece-Uzeir Hajibayli back to Shusha was performed by me (piano) and wonderful string quartet, which includes Jeyla Seyidova (1st violin), Soltan Mammadova ( 2nd violin), Vaxtang Imanov (viola) and Aleksey Miltykh (cello) within the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival," she added.

Note that the festival has been held in Azerbaijan since 2009. Traditionally, the first day of the festival coincides with the National Music Day.

September 18 is observed in Azerbaijan as the National Music Day and marks the birthday of the outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani written music and author of the first opera in the East.

The tradition of celebrating the birthday of the great composer as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor, maestro Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death.

The music feast is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Azerbaijan.

The day is marked by numerous cultural events, music festivals, concerts, which demonstrate the country's musical diversity and talents.

