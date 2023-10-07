Can Armenia Join Black Sea Submarine Cable Project? - Opinion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
It is the population of Armenia that suffers the most from the
erratic foreign policy of Armenia - as a result of which, Armenia
became an isolated country in the region. Moreover, two out of four
bordering countries from east and west have closed their borders
with Armenia. All regional infrastructure projects bypass Armenia
due to its fluctuating policy, which negatively affects the
financial well-being of Hayk. However, Azerbaijan, primarily to
ensure stability and peace in the region, has repeatedly created
fertile conditions for Armenia to join large-scale projects - but
each time, Armenia has not been able to take advantage of this
opportunity - instead of more effective cooperation, it has
strengthened separatism and anti-Azerbaijani propaganda.
The first proposal was that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
would pass through the territory of Armenia, not Georgia. The
reason is simple: If the project had passed through Armenia, it
would have been shorter and its construction would have been
cheaper. In addition, Armenia had an obligation to withdraw from
the occupied Azerbaijani territories. However, Yerevan refused this
obligation and completely ignored the 4 UN resolutions.
Finally, after the Second Garabagh War in 2020, the geopolitical
realities in the region sharply changed. Moreover, the damage
caused by the global pandemic to the world economy made it
necessary to take more adequate measures. Conflicts became an
additional burden for the world. At such a moment, there were real
demands for the opening of the Zangazur corridor for new
opportunities. However, Armenia directed its efforts towards
creating an obstacle in front of the opportunities that arose. This
not only harmed Armenia's own economy but also marginalized the
country instead of integrating it into the world.
On September 25, 2023, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye
signed the Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan railway
project between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Turkiye as a continuation to the MoU signed on March 11, 2022, for
the creation of new communication links between the East Zangezur
economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, passing through the territory of Iran.
Azerbaijan is establishing a connection with Nakhchivan through
Iran, and this will create additional opportunities for the
countries of the region by serving to increase the potential of the
East-West Transport Corridor, as well as the expansion of transport
and economic relations in the region.
But the chance was once again given to Armenia this time - the
last offer to Armenia to join regional infrastructure projects came
from the European Union. Thus, the EU suggested Armenia join the
power line under the Black Sea to Europe. However, it is still
questionable whether Armenia will be able to evaluate such a
lucrative proposal.
Azerbaijani economist and politician Natig Jafarli commented on
the issue in an interview with AZERNEWS . He said
that this opportunity offered by Europe is a positive step
regarding peace in the region.
N also noted that this new infrastructure project, in
fact, aims to transport electricity generated from renewable
sources in Azerbaijan to Europe via Georgia going under the Black
Sea. And as is known, Azerbaijan is one of the main participants of
this project.
“The proposal of the European Union is to look for ways to
achieve lasting peace in the region by involving Armenia as a
participant in regional projects. It is possible for Armenia to
participate in the project, in which Azerbaijan is also a
participant. However, it is possible for Armenia only if a peace
treaty is to be concluded, the Garabagh issue is resolved forever
and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia
started. In this case, I do not think that Azerbaijan will object
to Armenia's participation. Probably, the only main issue is that
in the near future, it is necessary to put aside some of Armenia's
hesitations about the peace agreement and carry out serious work on
it,” Natig Jafarli added.
