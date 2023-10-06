Head Of President's Office, Advisor To Indian PM Discuss Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Yermak spoke of preparations for the upcoming third meeting of national security advisors, which will focus on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the organization of the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine mentioned that the Ukrainian side had already held nine thematic meetings at the level of ambassadors, dedicated to specific points of the Peace Formula, and with each meeting, the circle of participants is expanding, namely with the Global South countries.

Additionally, Yermak briefed his interlocutor on the current security situation, in particular Russia's recent terrorist attacks that had killed a significant number of Ukrainian civilians.

The parties also discussed the importance of intensifying contacts at the level of defense ministers of the two countries.

Eventually, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Advisor to the Prime Minister of India agreed to continue the dialogue and coordinate positions on important international agenda items.

A reminder that the third meeting of national security advisors and political directors of foreign policy departments of the world's leading countries regarding the key principles of peace, based on President Zelensky's Peace Formula, may take place in Türkiye's Istanbul this October.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine