The Extraordinary Voyage Of Saddle Café From UAE To London

On October 5, Saddle Café London officially opened its doors, ushering in Dubai's premier specialty coffee brand and artisanal craftsmanship to the heart of London. The café sources the finest coffee beans from around the globe, offering a diverse selection of specialty coffee preparations, both hot and cold. Under the leadership of Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed Al Falasi, Saddle Café London represents the brand's second venture onto the international stage.
Al Falasi shared his excitement about the opening, stating, "I'm thrilled to introduce Saddle Café to London. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Saddle Café's journey and underscores our commitment to sharing our passion for exceptional coffee on the international stage. London is one of the world's most dynamic and cosmopolitan cities, and we eagerly anticipate introducing our specialty offerings in a refined and welcoming atmosphere."
Londoners now have the opportunity to indulge in Saddle's distinctive approach to coffee appreciation, which seamlessly blends innovation with tradition . The menu boasts an array of delectable treats, including the indulgent Pistachio Milkshake, crafted using the finest Italian pistachios, as well as crepes, acai bowls, and an enticing selection of breakfast options. The café's interior pays homage to the beauty of the UAE, with Saddle Café collaborating with the esteemed Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej to create a unique and culturally inspired decor.
The brand's first international outpost graced the charming city of Cannes, France, underlining the essence of a truly homegrown success story. Nestled in proximity to London's prestigious Knightsbridge and the renowned Harrods department store, this Emirati-owned venture now stands poised to redefine the coffee culture in the heart of the UK capital, introducing the beloved Saddle Café experience to Londoners.
Founded in 2017 as a solitary coffee truck dedicated to crafting exceptional brews, Saddle Café has since experienced a meteoric rise, securing its place as one of the UAE's hospitality success stories growing its presence from its UAE roots to establish 14 thriving locations within the country and extending its reach across borders. Its innovative approach to coffee and imaginative signature creations, such as the Saddle La Brioche and the Saddle Acai Smoothie, have garnered a loyal following among coffee enthusiasts.
Saddle Café is also gearing up to launch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November, marking its third international endeavour for the cherished brand.
