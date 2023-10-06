18 Million Online Views Sets Up UK Tour For Gasper Nali And His Malawi's One-String Babatoni Guitar

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Afrobeats Artist Gasper Nali & His One-String Babatoni Bass Guitar UK Tour

“His music is simple but joyous, and totally infectious.” – Songlines Magazine“His songs are moving to hear and a spectacle to watch.” – Evening StandardPress Ready ImagesPress Ready PostersNorth Malawi's Gasper Nali is bringing his one-man band tour to the UK for a series of 21 performances. Supporting him is celebrated Reggae Poet Michael Mountain.Acclaimed by the likes of Songlines and RootsWorld, Nali is known for his unique energetic dance music played on his homemade one-string Babatoni. Thought to be the largest of its kind in the world, Nali's custom build makes it unique amongst the already rare instrument.“This guitar I make myself. The name is babatoni. I also bring that mgolo (large bass drum). I cut two pieces out of an old oil barrel, one for the mgolo and the other for the guitar, and then I add the bluegum (eucalyptus fretboard) and wrap them with cow skins. And I make a kick pedal to beat the drum. You cannot buy a babatoni, that's why I make it all myself” – Gasper NaliGasper Nali's success as an international touring artist would be a dream come true for most artists, but for Nali it seemed especially impossible. Coming from rural Northern Malawi, a particularly poor African region, Gasper originally performed with his two brothers where they'd busk in nearby villages. After their tragic passing, Gasper was left to continue the band's legacy alone.After a video of him posted to social media garnered over 18m views, Gasper came to the attention of music project manager Mattias Stålnacke who paired with the artist to professionally record his music. The pair are still working together and to date have over 1m streams on Spotify alone.Gasper Nali will be performing across the UK in September and October. Tour dates available below:TOUR SHOW:Chidham – The Old Malthouse – 30th SepBournemouth – Arts by the Sea – 01st OctPortsmouth – The Lens – 01st OctCambourne – Cambourne Library – 04th OctLondon – Green Note – 06th OctSuffolk – John Peel Centre – 07th OctColchester – Colchester Arts – 08th OctSettle – Victoria Hall – 10th OctBury – Bury Met – 11th OctHebden Bridge – Trades Club – 12th OctNewcastle Upon Tyne – Star & Shadow Cinema – 13th OctGlasgow – Hug & Pint – 14th OctBrighton – The Rose Hilll – 18th OctManchester – The Vale – 19th OctIsle of Man – Centenary Arts – 20th OctWhitby – Musicport Festival – 21st OctNorthampton – Gabribadi Hotel – 22nd OctLiverpool – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – 25th OctWeston-super-Mare – Loves Café – 26th OctBristol – Lost Horizon – 27th OctAberystwyth – Art Centre – 28th OctFacebook: " rel="nofollow" > --Twitter: " rel="nofollow" > --Instagram: " rel="nofollow" > --