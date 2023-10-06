Al-Baker: Qatar A Major Destination For Important Global Events

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar al-Baker, has emphasised that Qatar has become a major destination for important international events and activities, noting that the launch of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is a testament to the global reputation the country has gained.

He said that Qatar is a suitable destination for this exhibition, which is being held outside its home country, Switzerland, for the first time.

He also said that the exhibition will be hosted every two years in Doha, providing strong opportunities for brands to showcase their latest technologies, ideas, and innovative concepts.

During his welcoming address to journalists on the second day of the exhibition, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, HE al-Baker said that the event will present the latest innovations from around 31 automotive brands.

He pointed out that Qatar Tourism was proud of organising and hosting successful exhibitions in various fields such as business, technology, health, fitness, healthcare, transportation, all of which demonstrate Qatar's ability to leverage its innovative infrastructure and create a productive, secure, and efficient community while providing an exciting environment for travelers.

He described the remarkable development that the Qatari tourism sector has witnessed over the past decade. Qatar aims to become the fastest-growing destination in the Middle East by 2030. In addition to its investment in building distinguished convention centers, Qatar dynamically follows an ambitious strategy and invests in sectors to create new tourism assets, enhancing infrastructure, diversifying offerings, and tourism pillars.

He further said that Qatar offers everything, from desert adventures to art exhibitions, and visitors to the exhibition will witness it themselves, with thrilling experiences at various locations such as Sealine, the Qatar National Museum, the Lusail International Circuit, and Lusail Boulevard.

Welcoming all media representatives, HE al-Baker said that the Geneva International Motor Show has a history of 100 years and takes place this year in Qatar, the cross roads of East and West, which always welcomes innovation and development in various sectors.

For his part, CEO of Geneva International Motor Show Sandro Mesquita praised Qatar Tourism's efforts made over two years to host the exhibition, saying the exhibition was proud to celebrate it here in Doha, and that it will be held in Doha again in 2025.

He added that the exhibition has a long history since 1905 of unveiling the future of cars, and has offered car companies opportunities for communication and promotion for many years. He added that it is a suitable place for demonstrating excellence, whether it is a brand displaying its latest hyper car, a startup entering the market, or a major manufacturing company unveiling its electric vehicle strategy.

He emphasised that the exhibition brings excellence wherever it is held, and that Qatar has proven this point, heralding a new era for the exhibition.

He added that the expansion means the exhibition now has two platforms here in Doha and Geneva to showcase excellence.

Mesquita said: "It is the ultimate festival for automotive excellence, A festival like never seen before with exciting activation all across door in this year's show. That means more than 30 brands exhibiting 10 world and plus 20 regional."

The second day of the exhibition, dedicated to local and international media, witnessed the unveiling of new models and modern designs. The exhibition will open to the general public from Saturday until Oct 14.

MENAFN06102023000067011011ID1107204103