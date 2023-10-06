The Dominican Republic Is Embracing Sustainable Luxury Tourism To Maximize Its Appeal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Dominican Republic is combining traditional luxury elements with green ideals in its sustainable luxury tourism strategy, which centers on consolidating its position as the top Caribbean tourist destination. The island nation has been working closely with private investors to introduce these ideals into its top destinations, such as Punta Cana-Bavaro, Cap Cana, Puerto Plata, Samana, and Santo Domingo, as well as its new tourism centers, including Pedernales and Miches.The Dominican Republic seeks to go beyond the many natural and cultural riches that have made it a tourism hotspot in the Caribbean by inviting visitors to be a part of its conservation efforts while enjoying luxury experiences. By leveraging both its natural beauty and strong tourism strategy, the country hopes to entice a record-breaking 10 million tourists to its shores by the end of 2023.This new form of luxury is expected to attract more tourists, especially from North America. According to Dominican Ministry of Tourism data, of the 2.6 million U.S. tourists who visited the country in 2022, 34.5% chose luxury experiences for their getaways. After identifying upward trends in luxury tourism and sustainability, the Dominican Republic has expanded its tourism strategy to address both.As part of this strategy, the country is currently developing three new tourist destinations that will set a benchmark for sustainable luxury experiences in the region.Celebrating sustainability in SamanaAs part of this strategy, the Dominican Republic has been introducing sustainable tourism offerings in its established destinations, such as the Cayo Levantado Resort in Samana. This destination combines luxury and sustainability by promoting the local culture, improving the region's biodiversity, and offering a space for visitors to connect with the natural environment. Samana is also the first municipality with a Sustainable Tourism Circuit, a business association dedicated to championing sustainability. Over 70 local companies have joined.Sharing the natural paradise of Pedernales ProvinceRecently, the Dominican Republic announced plans to develop a sustainable luxury tourism destination in Bahia de las Aguilas. This will be the first carried out under a public-private partnership in the region. In the project's first stage, the private sector will invest US$700-800 million to build 3,000 rooms, an international airport, a 50KW renewable energy installation, and related infrastructure.This is not the only project taking place in Pedernales. After a US$98 million investment in the Port of Cabo Rojo, the Norwegian Cruise Line has its first arrival scheduled for December.Creating an ecotourism hub in MichesAnother key destination for sustainable luxury tourism, Miches attracted US$735 million in investments for new projects, including 3,700 more hotel rooms and 2,000 residential rooms. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is considering building a LEED-certified hotel in Miches, and multiple other major hotel groups have expressed interest in the area.About the Dominican Ministry of TourismThe Ministry of Tourism is the driving force behind the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic, tasked with ensuring the sustainable development of tourism through the implementation of regulatory and promotional policies, as well as the availability of a diverse, inclusive, and globally high-quality tourism offering. It intelligently leverages its resources to position itself as the premier tourist destination.

