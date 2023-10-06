Eighteen New Longwalls Put Into Service By DTEK Energy Over Nine Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK Energy put into service 18 new longwalls in January-September 2023 and is planning to launch nine more before the end of the year.

The relevant statement was made by DTEK , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In order to ensure the reliable operation of Ukrainian thermal power plants during the heating season, DTEK Energy has put into service 18 new longwalls over the past nine months,” the report states.

Coal miners will continue working in intensified mode and are planning to launch nine more longwalls before the end of 2023. Hence, the total number of longwalls will reach 27.

According to DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev, the upcoming heating season will be another endurance test for Ukraine's thermal generation, as well as the entire energy system.

“We have been preparing for a long time, actively and systematically, to ensure that Ukrainians are provided with power and heating services. We are increasing the company's investment in Ukraine's coal mining twofold – to more than UAH 7 million at the end of the year. This will provide the necessary fuel volumes for Ukrainian thermal power plants to operate reliably and to the maximum during the heating season,” Saleev noted.

Additionally, the company is importing about 210,000 tonnes of coal from Poland to secure thermal power generation needs for the upcoming autumn and winter period. Amid the war and in view of unpredictable enemy actions and the increased load which thermal power plants have been facing in recent months, additional imported fuel volumes will ensure an extra safety margin to pass through the heating season smoothly.

Photo: DTEK Energy