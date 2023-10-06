Azerbaijan, Iran Lay Foundation Of Road Bridge Between Borders In Zangilan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The
ceremony of laying the foundation of the automobile bridge and
border-customs infrastructure, projects on shore protection
measures between Azerbaijan and Iran took place and construction
work began on October 6, Trend reports.
The ceremony was held in Azerbaijan's Aghbend village
of the Zangilan district within the framework of the implementation
of the "Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic
Republic of Iran on creating new communication links between the
East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran".
The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister,
Co-Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and
Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin
Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran,
Co-Chairman of the commission from the Iranian side Mehrdad
Bazrpash.
Representatives of the relevant state institutions
informed Shahin Mustafayev and Mehrdad Bazrpash in detail about the
coordinates and technical parameters of the bridge over the Aras
river, the construction of which has begun, the project of the
access road to the bridge, the indicators of the corresponding
border and customs point to be established on the territory, shore
protection measures and measures to clean the riverbed, which must
be carried out to return the river to the old course, plans to
build bridges and a railway line passing through the territory of
Iran between the East Zangezur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic.
The co-chairs emphasized that the automobile and
border-customs infrastructure being created will serve to increase
transit cargo transportation through the territory of the countries
and facilitate entry and exit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
In general, at least 1,100 trucks and other vehicles
will be able to receive a checkpoint at the state border daily, as
well as a road bridge with seven lanes of traffic after
construction is completed.
