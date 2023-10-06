Oman Minister Commends Qatar's Hosting Of Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oman's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources Dr Saud bin Hamoud al-Habsi has praised the efforts made by Qatar in hosting and organising the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) during his visit to his country's pavilion at the Expo, Dr al-Habsi said that the Gulf environment, especially in Qatar, has a special nature and that its plants require specific conditions.

He noted that Oman is participating in the exhibition with a variety of plants that thrive in different environments, whether in desert, mountainous, or coastal regions, and are resilient to water scarcity, and capable of adapting and growing in the Gulf environment.

The minister praised the topics being discussed at the Expo under the theme *Green Desert, Better Environment and their importance to the entire world, particularly those related to food security and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). – QNA

