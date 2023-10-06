Qatar Airways Plans To Increase Number Of Flights To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Qatar Airways
plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty (Kazakhstan)
– Doha (Qatar) route, Trend reports.
As Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee noted, the number of
flights is planned to increase from 7 to 14 starting from the
autumn-winter period. After increasing the number, flights will be
operated twice a day.
In addition, Qatar Airways is also considering opening flights
between Kazakhstan's Astana and Doha.
Qatar Airways began operating regular flights to Kazakhstan from
October 15, 2021. Starting January 3, 2023, the company has
increased the number of scheduled passenger flights between the
cities of Almaty and Doha from 4 to 7 flights per week.
Following the results of 7 months of 2023, trade turnover
between Kazakhstan and Qatar increased almost 2 times, reaching
$4.8 million (from January through July 2022 - $2.8 million).
Exports amounted to $0.4 million, imports - $4.3 million.
In general, from 2005 to 2022, Qatari investments worth $56.6
million were attracted to Kazakhstan.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.