Qatar Airways Plans To Increase Number Of Flights To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Qatar Airways plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Doha (Qatar) route, Trend reports.

As Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee noted, the number of flights is planned to increase from 7 to 14 starting from the autumn-winter period. After increasing the number, flights will be operated twice a day.

In addition, Qatar Airways is also considering opening flights between Kazakhstan's Astana and Doha.

Qatar Airways began operating regular flights to Kazakhstan from October 15, 2021. Starting January 3, 2023, the company has increased the number of scheduled passenger flights between the cities of Almaty and Doha from 4 to 7 flights per week.

Following the results of 7 months of 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar increased almost 2 times, reaching $4.8 million (from January through July 2022 - $2.8 million).

Exports amounted to $0.4 million, imports - $4.3 million.

In general, from 2005 to 2022, Qatari investments worth $56.6 million were attracted to Kazakhstan.