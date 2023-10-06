(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Seventh Edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge Invites One and All to Join the Pursuit of an Active Lifestyle









Registrations open for highly anticipated annual event that motivates people to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days

Dubai to transform into bustling fitness hub from 28 October to 26 November 2023

Challenge features action-packed 30-day calendar of free fitness events, community hubs, classes and activities.

Return of flagship events Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, and Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, as well as the brand-new Dubai Stand-Up Paddle to set stage for biggest ever line-up of events

Last edition of the Challenge saw 34,897 cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride, and 193,000 joining the Dubai Run

Ahmed Al Khaja: DFC has grown into one of the largest city-wide fitness events, underlining our leadership's dedication to ensure that Dubai is positioned as one of the world's most active cities Saeed Hareb: Since its inception, Dubai Fitness Challenge has achieved remarkable success and substantial growth, leaving a lasting impact both domestically and abroad



Government of Dubai Media Office – 04 October 2023: It is time to lace up your trainers, grab your workout gear and step up to the challenge of getting in shape as registration for the highly anticipated 7th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is now open.



Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in 2017, the city's ultimate fitness event is set to reach new heights this year. Whether you are a seasoned athlete or a beginner on a quest for a fitter future, the Challenge offers participants a chance to be part of one of the world's biggest fitness events that never fails to stir up massive public enthusiasm every single time.

Set to be held from Saturday, 28 October to Sunday, 26 November, DFC is a month-long, city-wide initiative that challenges residents and visitors alike to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days. Inspiring people every step of the way with an action-packed calendar of free and inclusive fitness villages, events, community hubs, classes and activities, DFC is on a mission to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities.



Promising to be the biggest edition yet, DFC this year will feature three 30-day fitness villages, including the return of the much-loved DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village – a bustling hive of sporting activity on one of Dubai's most iconic coastal spots. There will also be the all-new RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre, complete with guided bike trails, a pump track and free bike hire, plus Run and Ride Central presented by Meraas, which will serve as the ultimate destination for clubs, top brands, and all those keen on the lifestyle benefits of running and cycling. With 600 free fitness sessions and 400-plus hours of activities through a month-long schedule, all set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's famous skyline, the brand-new venues will cater perfectly to those seeking easy access to fitness classes to support their 30X30 goals.





The Challenge will also feature 25 community fitness hubs across the city, including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Hatta, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Police Officers Club, offering free sporting activations and fitness classes.

Dubai Ride presented by DP World will mark its return on Sunday, 12 November. Supported by the Roads and Transport Authority, it will offer families, recreational cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts a truly unforgettable experience as they pedal past Dubai's iconic landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai. Adding to the excitement, the popular Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun and Sand Sports, will also be back, with participants winding down Sheikh Zayed Road. Marking the culmination of DFC on Sunday, 26 November, it will offer families, aspiring runners, and professionals the chance to be a part of the world's largest free fun run. The last edition saw record participation in both events, with 34,897 cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride, and 193,000 runners, joggers and walkers joining the Dubai Run.





An exciting new mega event, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, will spice up the DFC calendar. Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking and iconic venue of Hatta, it promises an unforgettable day of activities dedicated to fitness and wellness. Taking place on Saturday, 18 November, participants will join guided training sessions and a mass challenge event, before unwinding with a serene sunset yoga session. To ensure a seamless experience, attendees will also have access to free transportation from Dubai and top-quality boards.





Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Dubai Fitness Challenge, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, continues to inspire residents and visitors to adopt a more active lifestyle and commit to a healthier future. Year after year, DFC has grown into one of the largest city-wide fitness events, underlining our leadership's dedication to ensure that Dubai is positioned as one of the world's most active cities. For this year's edition, we will deliver an even greater and more inclusive array of fitness activities and events, working with an impressive roster of global partners such as adidas. Our primary focus is to encourage everyone – whether residents or visitors, no matter their age or fitness level – to embrace the outdoors and complete 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.”



His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said:“The Dubai Fitness Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, embodies the vision and objective of our wise leadership to have a flourishing environment that focuses on society's wellbeing and liveliness, with harmony among citizens. Also, this initiative underlines the significant role of daily sports in having an active and healthy society. Since its inception, Dubai Fitness Challenge has achieved remarkable success and substantial growth, leaving a lasting impact both domestically and abroad. We believe that the influence of this initiative extends beyond 30 days as many sports enthusiasts have embraced regular physical activity across the city after previous events, with a new conviction in the numerous benefits fitness brings to their physical and mental health. We are proud to present the 7th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, in partnership with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.”



