Drone Attack On Military Academy In Homs Kills 80 People - Health Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 5 (KUNA) - The death toll from the drone attack on the graduation ceremony of the Military Academy cadets in Homs has risen to 80, among them 6 women and 6 children, announced Syrian Health Minister Hasan Ghabbagh.

"The number of injures reached nearly 240 in initial data," Minister Ghabbagh told Syria TV.

He expected that the death toll could rise more as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that armed "terrorist" organizations, supported by some international parties, targeted Thursday a graduation ceremony of military officers by drones carrying explosive ammunition.

It added that the attack left large number of casualties among officers and civilians attending the ceremony. (pick up previous)

ab









MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107198763