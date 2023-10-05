Jordan Partakes In Regional Meeting On Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - The Department of Statistics (DoS) participated in the Arab Institute for Training and Research in Statistics Board of Trustees meeting hosted by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.According to a DoS statement released Thursday, the agenda of the 48th meeting discussed common statistical issues with the aim of providing accurate data necessary to implement comprehensive economic and social development plans, by supporting official statistical systems in Arab countries to carry out their national and regional development duties to enhance opportunities for formulating development policies.The agenda consisted of activities focused on improving the accuracy and dissemination of statistical data and indicators in line with international standards, as well as efforts to create a strategic plan for enhancing Arab statistical work.Heads of official Arab statistical centers and relevant bodies and organizations participated in the meeting.