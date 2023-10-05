War Update: 57 Combat Clashes Reported Along Front Line In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's forces remain on the defensive in the east and south of Ukraine, while pursuing their offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions on the Bakhmut axis.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been 57 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched five missile attacks and 60 airstrikes, as well as 47 attacks involving MLR systems,” the report reads, adding that civilian casualties were reported, as well as destruction to civil infrastructure.

Also, Russia launched 29 one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, of which Ukraine intercepted 24.

The following areas were subjected to Russian airstrikes: Sinkivka and Podoly, Kharkiv region; Kuzemivka, Novoselivske, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultine, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske, Mykolaivka, and Olhivka, Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, engaging in reconnaissance and subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the front lines.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy assault in the area north of Zybyne, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas east of Makiivka in Luhansk region and northwest of Dibrova in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to regain positions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region. The Ukrainian troops continue their assault effort south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, the enemy fruitlessly tried to restore their lost position in the Avdiivka area and to improve their tactical position in the Lastochkine area of Donetsk region. The enemy carried out more than 15 unsuccessful assaults in the Marinka and Krasnohorivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil settlements of Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy assaults in the Novodarivka, Verbove, and Robotyne areas.

The Ukrainian offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction, as well as offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, where efforts are being undertaken to inflict losses on enemy forces and degrade the invasion force.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian forces are engaged in counter-battery combat, destroying Russian ammunition depots and inflict damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces have launched 13 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Ukraine's missile forces inflicted damage on the Russian command post, three clusters, 10 artillery systems, and an ammunition depot.