Pakistan's Forced Expulsion Endangers Afghan Migrants: Amnesty

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International Amnesty urged Pakistan to support Afghan refugees and not force them out of the country. They are concerned that if these refugees return to Afghanistan, they could be mistreated, prosecuted and harmed by the Taliban.

Nadiya Rahman, a spokesperson for International Amnesty in South Asia, stated that the organization urges the Pakistani government to allow Afghan refugees to live in Pakistan with dignity and without fear of deportation to Afghanistan.

The organization has also called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to expedite the registration and processing of requests from Afghans seeking protection in Pakistan.

Rahman emphasized that the international community must promptly fulfil its promises to support those fleeing harassment and persecution in Afghanistan.

According to the organization, more than 3.7 million Afghans live in Pakistan, with many unregistered.

It is estimated that 1.73 million Afghan migrants are living in Pakistan illegally. The interim government of Pakistan has given these migrants until November 1st to leave the country voluntarily, or they will be forcibly repatriated.

On Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stated that Afghan migrants in Pakistan should be allowed to leave the country voluntarily.

Kaiser Khan Afridi, the spokesperson for this UN body, referred to the proposal to expel Afghan migrants from Pakistan as“concerning” and stated that the UN is seeking further clarification from relevant Pakistani authorities regarding this new government decision.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan recently responded to the Pakistani government's decision and called for its immediate reversal. The commission argued that expulsing over a million migrants based on their alleged associations with terrorist and criminal groups reflects a narrow and shortsighted view of Pakistan's national security.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram