Fishtank Consulting Welcomes Jeff L'heureux, Noted Sitecore Expert, As Director Of Technology

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Calgary, Alberta Oct 4, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

In a move that underlines its accelerating growth and dedication to offering unparalleled development solutions, Fishtank, an award-winning web consultancy specializing in cutting-edge technologies like Sitecore and Coveo, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of Jeff L'Heureux as its Director of Technology.

Jeff is a revered figure in the industry and has been awarded both Sitecore and Coveo MVP multiple times over-a testament to his deep expertise and significant contributions. Jeff's dedication goes beyond mere expertise; he embodies a spirit of collaboration and leadership, continuously shaping and elevating the standards within the Sitecore and Coveo communities. Through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and active participation, he solidified his reputation as an industry pioneer.

"Jeff's addition to Fishtank Consulting isn't just a new hire; it's a monumental leap in our continued commitment to providing our clients with tailored and innovative web solutions. As Director of Technology, Jeff's commitment to technical excellence and vision for growth is a big opportunity for both our team and our clients. He will undoubtedly be a driving force behind our most ambitious projects," said Dan Cruickshank, President of Fishtank.

With a career trajectory that saw him evolve from a senior software developer to managing a team, Jeff has been at the heart of significant projects and initiatives. His hands-on experience across the Sitecore product suite, notably XM Cloud , along with technologies like React, Next, and Docker, offers Fishtank a strategic advantage in delivering top-tier solutions to its clientele. This vast reservoir of knowledge, combined with over nine years dedicated to Sitecore and 11 years to Coveo, will be invaluable to Fishtank. As he steps into this pivotal role, Jeff is geared to guide the team strategically, focusing on Sitecore XM Cloud implementations and setting new industry standards.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Jeff L'Heureux stated, "Joining Fishtank Consulting at this time is very exciting. The company's quality implementation track record is impressive and aligns with my vision of harnessing the potential of innovative products like Sitecore and Coveo to their fullest. Collaborating with a dynamic team and esteemed professionals like Dan Cruickshank and Derek Bairstow, Vice President, offers an incredible opportunity to craft state-of-the art solutions."

As Fishtank Consulting charts its growth, Jeff's role will be instrumental in catalyzing its ascendancy in the market. This hire is not just about bringing in a seasoned professional; it is a testament to Fishtank's ambitious growth strategy and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

For more information about Fishtank Consulting or press-related inquiries, please visit getfishtank or contact .