Simpatico Studios Awarded Trademark Registration For RUNAWAY SILVER® Brand By U.S. Patent And Trademark Office

- Steve Whiskeyman, Executive Producer & Publisher, Simpatico StudiosWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO ) yesterday registered the trademark for RUNAWAY SILVER ®, awarding rights to Greater Philadelphia media company Simpatico Studios , LLC.The registration, issued under International Trademark Class 9 including downloadable children's books, cements Simpatico's exclusive legal rights to use the mark in connection with its growing entertainment franchise of the same name."We are thrilled to receive this trademark registration from the USPTO," said Steve Whiskeyman, Simpatico Studios Co-Founder, Executive Producer & Publisher. "Intellectual Property is a cornerstone of our business. Securing these rights sends an important signal that Simpatico is committed not only to making marquee brands, but protecting them for shareholders, clients, authors, and other collaborators."Set in the heart of an other-world Appalachia, RUNAWAY SILVER® follows the story of a brave young girl named Lily, whose death-defying fortunes and superhuman knack for mimicry see her rise to take on a world full of rival, warring circuses. The series premise and unique storytelling style have captivated young readers and parents alike since its release in 2021. It earned an Editor's Pick from Publisher's Weekly in September 2022, top spots on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists, and two bronze Telly Awards for its animated book trailer. The franchise includes a series of downloadable children's books, print books, a range of merchandise, and a forthcoming tabletop card game. Talks are also underway with partners to produce an animated TV pilot."With the trademark registration now secured, Simpatico Studios is excited to further expand the RUNAWAY SILVER® universe and create immersive experiences for wide audiences," Whiskeyman added.ABOUT THE USPTOThe U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is the federal agency for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks. The USPTO registers trademarks based on the commerce clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3). Additionally, the USPTO advises the President of the United States, the secretary of commerce, and U.S. government agencies on intellectual property (IP) policy, protection, and enforcement, and promotes stronger and more effective IP protection around the world.The USPTO furthers effective IP protection for U.S. innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide by working with other agencies to secure strong IP provisions in free trade and other international agreements. The agency also provides training, education, and capacity building programs designed to foster respect for IP and encourage the development of strong IP enforcement regimes by U.S. trading partners.For more information, please visit .ABOUT SIMPATICO STUDIOSSimpatico Studios is a premier content production studio and marketing consulting firm emanating from the Greater Philadelphia area. The company operates multiple synergistic business units, each calibrated toward producing commercially successful product and service lines. Its world-class creative service is employed by reputable international clients, and also produces wholly owned IP including books, web apps, and other scalable consumer entertainment products.For more information about Simpatico Studios, please visit .

Official Book Trailer - RUNAWAY SILVER® Series