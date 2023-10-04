Kuwait Business Council, ADCCI Discuss Joint Investment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Muthen

ABU DHABI, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- A delegation from Kuwait Business Council (KBC) met on Wednesday the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) Abdullah Al-Mazouei to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields and facilitating the Kuwaiti investments in the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions dealt also with cooperation with UAE private sector investors in a ways that could serve the common interests of both sisterly countries, KBC Chairman Feras Al-Salem told KUNA following the meeting.

"KBC seeks to expand the Kuwaiti investments in the UAE particularly in the area of technology and open new horizons of cooperation between the private sectors of both countries," he noted.

Al-Salem praised as constructive the cooperation showed by the UAE side with Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Kuwaiti private sector investors, citing the provision of suitable environment for investment in all fields in the UAE.

"The UAE helps the Kuwaiti investors and entrepreneurs tap into the promising opportunities for expanding their business regionally," he went on.

The meeting gathered KBC treasurer Mishal Al-Fors and Chairman of UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Humaid Ben Salem. (end) skm