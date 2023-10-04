6 Looks To Steal From Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Made In Heaven Season 2' Wardrobe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her most recent season of the critically acclaimed show 'Made in Heaven, Season 2' and set the bar high with her fashionable attires, that was designed by Bhavna Sharma. Let's have insight into the six looks of the prominent actress where she stunned with her wardrobe and made headlines.

Sobhita Dhulipala nailed in this Tarun Tahiliani saree and every look and attire in the show, but her appearance in the saree in the show was one of the biggest centers of attraction.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous in this Sabyasachi saree-tight sleeve bun, coupled with the detailed blouse.



This dress from Sabyasachi is one of the stunning looks of Sobhita in the show is in a bodycon gown. With untied hair and the attire, she looked absolutely mesmerizing and nailed the look with the overall attire, which goes well with her magnetic personality.

One of the most charming and appealing looks of the actress in the show that draws attention is her gray formal attire. The actress carried the look with perfection, and it goes well with her overall appearance, highlighting the true boss lady attitude of Sobhita in the show.

Sobhita Dhulipala in this Amit Aggarwal redefines the term royal with her look in the silver satin and saree.



Formals are her thing!

Sobhita showed how one can turn their boring office formals into

aelegant ones.

