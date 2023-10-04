Disney fun ride caused discomfort to woman

(MENAFN) In a legal action filed against Walt Disney World, a woman alleges that a harrowing experience on a five-story water slide led to an "injurious wedgie" that inflicted her with "severe and permanent bodily injury." The plaintiff is seeking USD50,000 in damages from the resort. The lawsuit, lodged in Orange County, Florida, last Wednesday, details the woman's visit to the Florida theme park in 2019, during which she took a ride on the towering 214-foot (65-meter) Humunga Kowabunga water slide.



The ride, characterized by a near-vertical drop culminating in a pool of water, resulted in an unforeseen consequence for the plaintiff. The force of the water propelled her swimsuit upwards, causing it to become lodged uncomfortably between her legs, an occurrence colloquially known as a "wedgie." The lawsuit underscores that due to anatomical differences, the risk of experiencing a painful wedgie is both more prevalent and more severe for women than it is for men.



This legal action casts a spotlight on the unforeseen risks and potential discomforts associated with theme park rides. The plaintiff contends that her experience on the water slide, which led to the injurious wedgie, has resulted in enduring and substantial harm. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the woman's medical expenses and suffering, totaling USD50,000. This case raises pertinent questions about the duty of theme parks to ensure the safety and comfort of their patrons, particularly in the context of exhilarating, high-speed attractions.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188240