Kuwait Amir Receives Invitation From Qatari Amir For Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Wednesday, an invitation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to participate in 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, due in Doha on October 18-19 with theme of "Sport Diplomacy."

The invitation was delivered by Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud to His Highness the Crown Prince.

The audience was attended by head of the Diwan of Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of the Crown Prince Mazen Essa Al-Essa. (end)

