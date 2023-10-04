UAE Foreign Minister, President Of Federal Senate And National Congress Of Brazil Discuss Ties

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BRASILIA, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Federal Senate and the National Congress of Brazil.

The meeting touched on means to further develop bilateral cooperation, including parliamentary ones, based on the strategic partnership that brings together the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed hope that his visit would contribute towards enhancing cooperation ties between the two countries at various levels to serve their development goals and benefit their people.

For his part, Pacheco welcomed the visit of the UAE Foreign Minister, stressing the depth of the friendly relations between the two countries and his country's eagerness to boost them across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmad Alsuwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

