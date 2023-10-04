Kazakhstan Points To Attractive Conditions For Attracting Investments In Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan has created attractive conditions for attracting investments in clean energy, Trend reports.

This was stated in the address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the participants of the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum.

"The modern and global energy sector faces significant climate and geopolitical challenges, highlighting the importance of energy security, reliable energy supply chains, and the use of green technologies. Kazakhstan has proven itself to be a reliable supplier of energy resources to world markets, while actively developing export routes and the necessary transport and logistics infrastructure," he said.

As Tokayev noted, the fuel-energy complex is one of the main drivers of progress in Kazakhstan. The industry attracts large foreign investments and new technologies.

"At the same time, we are closely monitoring economic diversification. We face the challenge of creating clusters with high added value through the implementation of various projects, including advanced projects in the oil and gas sector. Our country has created attractive conditions for attracting investment in clean energy and adopted a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. By 2030, the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance should be at least 15 percent," he added.

At the end of 2022, electricity generation in Kazakhstan amounted to 112.8 billion kWh, while the plan for the current year was 114.9 billion kWh.

The volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.1 billion kWh, the share of renewable energy reached 4.5 percent. In 2022, 12 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 385 MW were implemented. In 2023, it is planned to commission 15 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 276 MW.