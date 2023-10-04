Kazakhstan Points To Attractive Conditions For Attracting Investments In Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. Kazakhstan has
created attractive conditions for attracting investments in clean
energy, Trend reports.
This was stated in the address of the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the participants of the XV KAZENERGY
Eurasian Forum.
"The modern and global energy sector faces significant climate
and geopolitical challenges, highlighting the importance of energy
security, reliable energy supply chains, and the use of green
technologies. Kazakhstan has proven itself to be a reliable
supplier of energy resources to world markets, while actively
developing export routes and the necessary transport and logistics
infrastructure," he said.
As Tokayev noted, the fuel-energy complex is one of the main
drivers of progress in Kazakhstan. The industry attracts large
foreign investments and new technologies.
"At the same time, we are closely monitoring economic
diversification. We face the challenge of creating clusters with
high added value through the implementation of various projects,
including advanced projects in the oil and gas sector. Our country
has created attractive conditions for attracting investment in
clean energy and adopted a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by
2060. By 2030, the share of renewable energy sources in the
country's energy balance should be at least 15 percent," he
added.
At the end of 2022, electricity generation in Kazakhstan
amounted to 112.8 billion kWh, while the plan for the current year
was 114.9 billion kWh.
The volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.1
billion kWh, the share of renewable energy reached 4.5 percent. In
2022, 12 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 385 MW
were implemented. In 2023, it is planned to commission 15 renewable
energy projects with a capacity of 276 MW.
