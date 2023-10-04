7Awi Media Group And Inc. Business Media Launch Incarabia On October 2Nd, 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

IncArabia Launches on October 2nd, 2023 to Deliver High-Quality Content in the Middle East.

Dubai, United Arab of Emirates -7awi Media Group, the leading digital media platform in the Middle East and North Africa and Inc. Business Media proudly announce the launch of IncArabia on October 2nd, 2023, focusing on digital, events and the future of technology and business, catering to the Middle East in both English and Arabic languages.

7awi Media Group will provide digital format content that highlights the latest trends and insights in business, innovation, and technology across the Middle East. The platform will publish content in both Arabic and English, covering the latest local, regional, and global developments while tapping into the extensive content resources of Inc. IncArabia will offer in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and original reporting to inform and inspire entrepreneurs, executives, and decision-makers in the region.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to expand our mission by supporting a broader community of entrepreneurs and business founders with 7awi Media Group,” said Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief of Inc. Business Media.“Together we are offering information that will address key solutions in running a business in the Middle East, a region that is vastly building up their small business portfolio.”

Inc. Business Media offers growing companies, practical solutions for today's innovative business builders and entrepreneurs. With information and advice covering virtually every business and management task, including marketing, sales, finding capital and managing people, Inc. helps business owners and CEOs start, run and grow their businesses.

“We are excited to have Inc. in our region. The amazing stories, tips and case studies on IncArabia will bring great value to the startups in the MENA region. 7awi Media Group is to play a part in fulfilling the needs of our audience with great stories, inspiring stories, success and learnings and above all bridging people, stories and successes. Our region is proving to be an attractive region to talents, startups and investments. IncArabia will not only showcase stories from around the world, but we will also highlight the successes within our region to the global audience,” said Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi Media Group.

“The MENA region has a wealth of talented entrepreneurs, and an enabling ecosystem to help them grow, and Inc. Arabia is here to provide a platform that sheds light on their success and growing aspirations through unique and premium content that inspires further success,” added Mohamed Sabe, Head of Content Strategy and Partnerships at 7awi Media Group.

About“Inc. Business Media”

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. Aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. Lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders on top businesses the opportunity to engage with an inclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About“7awi Media Group”:

7awi is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa.“7awi” owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 20 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt.