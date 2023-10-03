Russians Put Arestovych On Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, blogger Oleksiy Arestovych on the wanted list.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing Interfax .

It is noted that Oleksiy Mykolayovych Arestovych, a Ukrainian born in 1975, is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The corresponding card with Arestovych's data was posted in the Ministry's wanted database on Tuesday. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor country does not provide any other details.

Earlier, in May 2023, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service included Arestovych in the list of 'extremists and terrorists'. At the same time, he is marked in the register with an asterisk (*). The Russian press clarified that the asterisks "mark organizations and individuals with information about their involvement in terrorism."

Until mid-January, Arestovych was a freelance adviser to the Presidential Office. He submitted his resignation, which was accepted, after the incident when a Russian Kh-22 missile hit a residential high-rise building on January 14 during a missile strike by Russian troops on the Dnipro River, killing 44 people. At the time, Arestovych made an insufficiently verified statement that the Russian missile was allegedly shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system.