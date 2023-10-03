Oilfield Communications Market To Reach USD 6.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 7.8%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The oilfield communication market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 6.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.8%. The report on the global oilfield communications industry offers a comprehensive overview of the market in the oil industry and relays business insights.

The looming threat of recession across North America and Europe is expected to affect crude oil prices. Due to these situations, oil companies are trying to make changes to reduce costs and improve productivity. Hence, oil companies are adopting digitization methods to minimize the cost and risk of finding oil sources in remote and hazardous environments. Thus, the need for communication systems to enhance operations and safety boosts market growth.

Introducing cloud computing in the oil and gas industry is also responsible for the increased market growth. Exploratory work in oilfields is greatly dependent on data analysis and calculations. Thus, cloud-based services are increasingly being used in oilfields due to their flexibility with infrastructure costs and adaptability to scale. Cloud-based technologies such as computation services have become attractive for maintaining and monitoring the production of units, wells, and oil fields. In addition, cloud technology further facilitates IoT connections between processes and equipment and offers a flexible data management platform.

New technologies in the oil and gas industries have enabled oil companies to enhance safety and increase production and operating profits. Owing to this technological advancement, producers can access deep oil reserves from low-permeability geological formation, which was previously harder and costlier to extract. Software technology development for oil and gas industries has led to the integrating of major technologies such as AI and Big Data analytics. AI in the oil industry monitors machine conditions, inspects facilities, and improves safety. 3D seismic surveys generate a huge amount of data, and oil drilling and production data can be analyzed by big data analytics to improve their decision-making.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: