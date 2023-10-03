Interior Minister Visits Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya said that granting visas to investors and traders of nationalities that require prior approval to enter Jordan and the necessary residency aims at facilitating the exploration of investment opportunities in the Kingdom.Speaking in a meeting at the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC) in Zarqa, Faraya stressed the importance of creating a suitable environment and easy and appropriate conditions for investors, taking care of existing investments across the Kingdom and developing them to turn Jordan into a model in attracting investment, which will positively reflect on achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.He underlined the importance of expanding the free zone licensing center and the technical station to accommodate the increasing volume of work.Faraya called for enhancing coordination and continuous cooperation, through holding periodic meetings between executive bodies and stakeholders, to solve all problems and challenges and focus on comprehensive solutions, away from individual solutions. He also called for following up on those coordination meetings outcomes to ensure their implementation.The meeting was attended by the Governor of Zarqa, Hassan Jbour, JFZIC Chairman, Mohammad Bustanji and board members, the Jordan Free Development Zones Group (JFDZ) Director General Abdulhamid Gharaibeh, and heads of security bodies and customs department officials in the free zone.