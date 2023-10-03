GCC stocks rebound, risks remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) while energy volatility creates some risks.

The Dubai stock market continued to see a strong profile and could extend gains above its previous peak. The main index could continue to find support in the strong local fundamentals. However, the market could see some risks as concerns about monetary policy could cloud traders’ expectations.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded to a certain extent today and could find support in the resilient local economy but remained within its trading range. At the same time, local stocks could come under pressure as oil prices retreat.

While it rebounded thanks to the strength of the banking sector, the Qatari stock market remained in a slight downtrend overall. It could stay in relative stagnation with attention turning to the volatility in energy markets.

The Saudi stock market continued its decline, following the strong price corrections in oil markets. Lower crude prices and lower oil production levels could affect the economy and traders’ sentiment. However, the non-oil sector continues to see solid growth and could help alleviate traders’ concerns and limit losses.

This content is not investment advice. Trading involves high risks.





MENAFN03102023006667014463ID1107180825