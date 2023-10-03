Notarylive Further Streamlines Document Signing With New Esign Capability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joshua StankardNANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NotaryLive, the leading remote online notarization platform, today announced the launch of its new eSign product, further advancing its seamless digital notarization and electronic signing solutions.The new eSign capability enables users to electronically sign documents as a standalone process, without the need for notarization. This provides greater flexibility-customers can now utilize NotaryLive for eSignatures independently or as part of the online notarization workflow, depending on their specific documentation needs.“We're continuously working to make online document management more efficient, flexible, and robust,” said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive.“This will allow our users to sign or request signatures that don't necessarily need to be notarized, and all within the same platform, providing a more professional and streamlined process.”"“eSign is a major advancement for NotaryLive, enabling fully digital and remote signings. By incorporating eSign into our platform, we can now offer users an end-to-end solution for document management and signing with the validity and security of electronic signatures," said Miguel Batres, Senior Full Stack Developer and eSign Project Lead.This end-to-end digital workflow brings convenience, efficiency, and flexibility to important signing and notarization processes across many industries including real estate, legal, finance, and more.NotaryLive continues innovating to provide a best-in-class remote online notarization solution. The eSign product cements its position as an industry-leading platform enabling fully online legal document management.Experience the advantages of digital document signing and notarization atAbout NotaryLiveNotaryLive is the leading remote online notarization platform, making online notarization easy, convenient, and secure.NotaryLive's network of certified remote online notaries is available nationwide to fulfill online notarization needs 24/7.

