Amir Affirms North Field Expansion Project Strengthens Qatar's Position As LNG Producer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the North Field Expansion Project strengthens Qatar's position as a global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) producer and enhances its pioneering role in meeting the global market energy demand.
Read Also
Amir receives a number of CEOs of global energy companies Amir lays foundation stone for North Field Expansion Project
In a post on his social media platform X account, HH the Amir said that today the foundation stone for the North Field Expansion Project is laid, which falls within Qatar's strategy towards strengthening its position as a global LNG producer and enhancing its pioneering role in meeting the energy need of the global market, wishing Qatar Energy and its partners success in this project.
MENAFN03102023000063011010ID1107179464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.