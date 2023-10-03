Amir Affirms North Field Expansion Project Strengthens Qatar's Position As LNG Producer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the North Field Expansion Project strengthens Qatar's position as a global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) producer and enhances its pioneering role in meeting the global market energy demand.



In a post on his social media platform X account, HH the Amir said that today the foundation stone for the North Field Expansion Project is laid, which falls within Qatar's strategy towards strengthening its position as a global LNG producer and enhancing its pioneering role in meeting the energy need of the global market, wishing Qatar Energy and its partners success in this project.