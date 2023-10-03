Dr Math's Upcoming Single, Automatic, to be Out Soon

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Dr Math, the skilled rapper and pop music musician from Delhi, India, is coming up with waves in the music world. Known for his remarkable composing talents and compelling performances, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. During a recent interview, Dr Math disclosed great news about his next track named "Automatic," which is due to be released shortly.



What sets Dr Math different is not just his ability to make music but also his remarkable singing and rapping talents. His true slang-feel dialect provides a unique flavor to his compositions, while his deep voice communicates with listeners on a deeper level. With each release, he continues to fascinate fans and leave a lasting impact.



Dr Math's last song video earned an incredible 3 lac views, indicating the rising popularity of his work within the Indian music business. As he sets up for the release of "Automatic," fans eagerly await another hit from this great performer.



Stay tuned for further updates on Dr Math's musical adventure as he continues to make his mark in the business with his distinctive style and tremendous skill.



