Turkmenistan Plans To Invest Big In Industrial And Social Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 3. Turkmenistan
plans to invest 37.4 billion Turkmen manat ($10.7 billion) in
industrial and socio-cultural spheres this year, President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting of the People's Council of the
country held on September 24, 2023.
The head of state noted that due to investments, new industrial
and socio-cultural facilities will be built and modernized, in
particular, large-scale construction of residential complexes in
cities and villages.
"We have large–scale regional and national investment programs
aimed at the production of high-tech and competitive products, as
well as the creation of economic and social systems of the
regions," the head of state stressed.
Meanwhile, in recent years Turkmenistan has been actively
developing its industrial and social spheres, striving for
modernization and diversity of its economy.
In the manufacturing sector, special attention is paid to the
development of the oil and gas sector, as well as the expansion of
transport communications infrastructure to increase exports.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107177321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.