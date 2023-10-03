Turkmenistan Plans To Invest Big In Industrial And Social Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 3. Turkmenistan plans to invest 37.4 billion Turkmen manat ($10.7 billion) in industrial and socio-cultural spheres this year, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the People's Council of the country held on September 24, 2023.

The head of state noted that due to investments, new industrial and socio-cultural facilities will be built and modernized, in particular, large-scale construction of residential complexes in cities and villages.

"We have large–scale regional and national investment programs aimed at the production of high-tech and competitive products, as well as the creation of economic and social systems of the regions," the head of state stressed.

Meanwhile, in recent years Turkmenistan has been actively developing its industrial and social spheres, striving for modernization and diversity of its economy.

In the manufacturing sector, special attention is paid to the development of the oil and gas sector, as well as the expansion of transport communications infrastructure to increase exports.