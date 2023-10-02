Chinese Company Keen To Build Solar, Wind Power Mills In Kazakhstan's Turkestan Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. The head of the
executive power of the Turkestan region (Kazakhstan), Darkhan
Satybaldy, received the leadership of the Chinese company Zhejiang
Xingyu Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., Trend reports.
Satybaldy spoke about the economic, production, and logistics
potential of the region and called for investment.
"Currently, the Turkestan region is one of the dynamically
developing regions of the country and has great investment and
tourism potential. For our part, we are ready to provide full
support to business development initiatives and the creation of
production facilities, and we hope that our cooperation will
continue for a long time. The region has special economic and
industrial zones," he said.
Company manager Zhengjie Feng said that Zhejiang Xingyu
Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. intends to build solar
and wind power plants in the Turkestan region.
"We are ready to build wind and solar power plants in the
Turkestan region. If this is successfully implemented, we will
provide support for the creation of other industries. We also have
the potential to open large enterprises for the production of solar
panels and the equipment necessary for solar and wind stations. But
we have to study the market by examining whether there is a need
for it or not," he said.
At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was
signed between the executive power of the Turkestan region and
Zhejiang Xingyu Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.
