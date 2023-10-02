Amir, Uzbekistan President Hold Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the president of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan Monday morning.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of the relations between the two countries and hoped that this visit will further push bilateral cooperation between the two countries to greater prospects in order to achieve the aspirations and interests of the two peoples, while wishing more development and growth for the Qatari-Uzbek relations.

For his part, President Mirziyoyev expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness on strengthening cooperation and development relations between the two countries and pushing them to broader prospects in multiple fields.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and developing them in all fields, especially in political, economic, investment and tourism domains, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

The talks session was attended by HE the Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Uzbek side, the session was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov,

the Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirza, the Director General of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of the Republic Shukhrat Vafaev, the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and a number of senior officials members of the official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Uzbek President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a range of topics of common interest.

His Highness the Amir also hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the Uzbek president and his accompanying delegation.

The president of Uzbekistan was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

