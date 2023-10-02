Deputy FM Received Spanish Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Shiekh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Jose Moro Aguilar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bolstering relations between the two countries. (end) nma.sa

