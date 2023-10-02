Duperon Corporation Unveils Internally Fed Rotary Drum Screen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manufacturer to debut new product and pilot offerings at WEFTEC

- Mark Turpin, president of DuperonSAGINAW, MI, US, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Designed to manage ultra-fine particles, fibers and other difficult-to-capture debris, Duperon® Corporation will unveil the first product of its new drum line – the Internally Fed Rotary Drum Screen – at the Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC ). The drum screen, which is designed without the use of corrosion-prone trunnion wheels, is engineered for sites with both high flows and high solids content, and is now available for piloting in both municipal and industrial applications.“We are excited to showcase our latest innovation at WEFTEC,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon.“We've been working closely with engineers, managers and operators to ensure we're delivering a product that upholds our founding principle of simplicity. With the enhanced design, we believe we have done just that, and look forward to helping plant operators protect costly equipment and continue serving their communities with minimal disruption.”For more than 35 years, Duperon has led the industry in providing adaptive screening and solids handling solutions that overcome obstacles faced in the field. In the case of drum screening, these pain points have historically been clogging and corrosion. The Duperon Internally Fed Rotary Drum Screen addresses corrosion concerns by replacing trunnion wheels with stainless steel shoes and ultra high molecular weight (UHMW) polyethylene, water-lubricated wear strips. A direct drive system eliminates chains and sprockets and is positioned outside of the wet area to further avoid corrosion.Clogging is minimized with quick release sprayers and an enhanced screen design that is customizable to suit individual treatment needs, including a variety of screen types and openings.In the event maintenance is required, the Internally Fed Rotary Drum Screen design includes the option for removable panels for quick access to the inside of the drum. No special tools are needed to access these areas, nor are they needed for the removal and cleaning of sprayers and wear strips.WEFTEC is being held September 30 through October 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Members of the Duperon team will be at booth #1600 to showcase the new Drum Screen and its capabilities.# # #About Duperon CorporationDuperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com.

