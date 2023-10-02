President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Meet ICESCO Director General (PHOTO)


10/2/2023 7:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with ICESCO General Director Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Trend reports.

Will be updated

