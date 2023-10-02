UAE Traffic Alert: Accident On Major Abu Dhabi Road, Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM
Abu Dhabi Police has put out an alert warning motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, informing drivers of the accident on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, towards the interior.
Drivers are to expect traffic congestion and delays due to the incident.
The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety.
