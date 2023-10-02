International Coffee Day: Qatar's Blend Of Tradition And Trend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Today, October 1, is International Coffee Day, a day that unites coffee aficionados from every corner of the globe. From the strong flavors of Americano to the gentle brews of Arabic coffee, the world revels in the diverse palette that coffee offers.

From Turkey, where each sip tells a story of centuries-old traditions, to Ethiopia and Brazil, where the rich soils birth some of the finest beans, coffee is not just a beverage, it's an experience.

In Qatar, coffee is more than just a morning pick-me-up; it's an emblem of hospitality.

A visit to a Qatari majlis is incomplete without a serving of Arabic coffee (gahwa). Delving deeper into the Qatari traditions, the act of serving coffee is an art in itself.

The server, known as the saaqi, holds the pot in his left hand and the small cups in the right. Standing near the seated guests, he pours a modest amount, never more than half a cup, offering it sequentially, starting with the elders or those of higher stature.

Cultural etiquette dictates one to finish the serving without leaving any residue, as abandoning even a bit can be perceived as a slight to the host.

The pouring continues until the guest signals 'enough' by uttering the word "bas" or gently shaking the cup. This act, repetitive in nature, exemplifies heightened Qatari hospitality.

Over the years, coffee in Qatar has evolved from being a traditional gesture to a dynamic social activity. As the nation modernizes, its love for coffee remains undiminished.

With competition soaring, cafes in Qatar are now synonymous with artistry, not just in the cup but also in every nook and corner of their establishments.

On this International Coffee Day, it's fitting to recognize coffee's international appeal and give tribute to Qatar, where tradition and innovation intertwine, offering us with a harmonious brew of rich culture and contemporary flair.