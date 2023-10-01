Afghanistan Embassy Closes Operation In India Due To Lack Of Diplomatic Support

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Embassy in India has suspended its political representation in New Delhi. In an official statement released on Saturday, the embassy cited a lack of support from the host country and an inability to meet Afghanistan's expectations for serving its interests as reasons for reducing personnel and resources.

Although regrettable, The embassy mentioned that this decision was made after carefully considering the historical relationship and long-standing cooperation between Afghanistan and India.

Furthermore, the embassy identified the lack of essential support from the host government as the primary factor leading to Afghanistan's cessation of activities in India.

The Afghanistan Embassy in India acknowledged its shortcomings in fulfilling the expectations and requirements to safeguard Afghanistan's interests. It attributed these shortcomings to the absence of diplomatic support in India and a functioning legal government in Kabul.

On the other hand, the report says it was planned to hand over the embassy to the host country due to multiple challenges. However, due to ongoing efforts, this closure has been delayed. We remain hopeful that we can continue to operate the embassy, said Nisar Ahmad Sherzia.

According to the embassy, consular services will still be provided to Afghan citizens in certain Indian cities, and following Article 45 of the Vienna Convention, all embassy property and facilities will be handed over to the host country.

Meanwhile, a source within the Afghan Embassy in Delhi had previously refuted reports of the embassy's closure. It had emphasized its commitment to continuing operations and supporting Afghan citizens in India.

The Afghan Embassy in India was under the administration of diplomats from the previous Afghanistan government after the takeover by the Taliban administration.

