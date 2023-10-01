Qatar's 3X3 Basketball Team Reaches Final

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's 3x3 basketball team advanced to the final of the Hangzhou Asian Games after defeating Mongolia 21-13 in the semi-final on Sunday.

The Qatari team performed well against its Mongolian counterpart during the match which they played according to the plan set by the coach.

Team's players Mohamed Zidan, Mousa Hamad and Ahmed Mohamed showed their high skills and ability to score points and reach the final of the competition.

By reaching the final, the Qatari team has secured a medal but it is looking forward to winning gold medal when facing the Chinese Taipei. The Mongolian team will face its South Korean counterpart to decide third place and the bronze medal.

Following the match, player Mohamed Zidan expressed his happiness at the victory over the Mongolian team and qualifying for the final to meet the Chinese Taipei. In press statements, he attributed the team's victory over Mongolia to the high concentration of his fellow players and the careful implementation of the coach's plan for the match.

