Turkey Shocker: Explosive Attack Rocks Ankara As Parliament Prepares To Reconvene; Second Attacker Neutralized

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a harrowing incident that unfolded in the heart of Turkey's capital, Ankara, a suicide bomber on Sunday triggered an explosive device, casting a shadow over the city just hours before the parliament was set to reconvene following a summer recess. It is reportedly said that a second assailant involved in the attack met his fate in a shootout with the police.

Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that two police officers sustained minor injuries during the attack, which occurred near the Ministry of Interior Affairs. The minister conveyed this information through a statement posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Details about the assailants remained scant at the time of the incident. Past history has seen various groups, including Kurdish and far-left militant organizations, as well as the Islamic State group, carry out deadly attacks across the country.

According to Yerlikaya, the assailants arrived at the scene in a light commercial vehicle, underscoring the urgency of the situation and the need for a swift response by security forces.

Television broadcasts captured the presence of bomb squads near a parked vehicle in the vicinity. This area is situated in close proximity to the Turkish Grand National Assembly and several other government buildings. In response to the security threat, the police cordoned off access to the city center, intensifying security measures in the area.

Thankfully, the two injured police officers were quickly transported to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition, alleviating concerns about their well-being. Nevertheless, the incident served as a stark reminder of the security challenges that persist in the region and the ongoing efforts required to maintain safety and stability.