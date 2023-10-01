Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-619 October 01 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-619 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 1). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-619 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AA 933826

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AH 414595

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

AB 933826

AC 933826

AD 933826

AE 933826

AF 933826

AG 933826

AH 933826

AJ 933826

AK 933826

AL 933826

AM 933826

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AA 813420

AB 705247

AC 627814

AD 276926

AE 421408

AF 294770

AG 199565

AH 164616

AJ 380209

AK 305559

AL 811843

AM 219587

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0085

0527

0832

2600

3064

4194

4564

6152

6541

8359

8489

8496

8701

8926

9322

9431

9582

9632

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1311

4947

5962

6139

6182

7500

8885

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0351

1213

1805

2230

2419

2457

2498

2660

2768

4289

4300

4883

5070

5332

6035

6449

6593

6605

6817

7363

7383

7464

8560

8609

8869

9303

7th Prize: Rs 500

0151

0175

0329

0482

0565

0650

0877

1437

1606

1642

1643

1690

1728

1882

1942

2121

2321

2408

2436

2439

2464

2669

3173

3219

3315

3469

3483

3515

3584

3743

3866

3938

4079

4242

4416

5323

5370

5403

5458

5491

5560

5572

5799

5934

5940

6087

6360

6895

6903

6989

7135

7478

7489

7541

7572

7657

7702

7903

8131

8376

8426

8564

8834

9108

9579

9596

9638

9712

9720

9796

9910

9922

8th Prize: Rs 100

1419

7674

2176

3068

7333

2075

3507

5072

0227

2217

4435

2837

8455

2131

2086

5545

4565

6943

9055

4840

4298

2744

4155

0475

3887

4412

4676

9819

1232

8428

1905

3616

6499

7231

0537

8023

0163

3563

8180

6309

7386

4701

1640

0953

5374

6006

9311

7633

1457

5602

9989

1203

5149

7885

0445

4193

1194

2383

5647

9145

1627

7972

7275

6222

9482

7773

0090

3595

7200

7329

6810

1061

9077

6493

7171

5685

4354

2147

7747

0282

0060

9210

5779

2538

0467

3991

1133

8710

1135

9902

5598

7068

6267

8794

9241

1222

8616

2051

4500

5436

2595

3044

4719

9141

6885

8200

5187

9337

5675

9365

0603

2499

8399

1750

1603

8153

3028

9840

7248

2904

0786

5652

2731

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.