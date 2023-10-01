Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-619 October 01 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-619 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 1). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.
Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-619 lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
AA 933826
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
AH 414595
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
AB 933826
AC 933826
AD 933826
AE 933826
AF 933826
AG 933826
AH 933826
AJ 933826
AK 933826
AL 933826
AM 933826
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
AA 813420
AB 705247
AC 627814
AD 276926
AE 421408
AF 294770
AG 199565
AH 164616
AJ 380209
AK 305559
AL 811843
AM 219587
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0085
0527
0832
2600
3064
4194
4564
6152
6541
8359
8489
8496
8701
8926
9322
9431
9582
9632
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1311
4947
5962
6139
6182
7500
8885
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0351
1213
1805
2230
2419
2457
2498
2660
2768
4289
4300
4883
5070
5332
6035
6449
6593
6605
6817
7363
7383
7464
8560
8609
8869
9303
7th Prize: Rs 500
0151
0175
0329
0482
0565
0650
0877
1437
1606
1642
1643
1690
1728
1882
1942
2121
2321
2408
2436
2439
2464
2669
3173
3219
3315
3469
3483
3515
3584
3743
3866
3938
4079
4242
4416
5323
5370
5403
5458
5491
5560
5572
5799
5934
5940
6087
6360
6895
6903
6989
7135
7478
7489
7541
7572
7657
7702
7903
8131
8376
8426
8564
8834
9108
9579
9596
9638
9712
9720
9796
9910
9922
8th Prize: Rs 100
1419
7674
2176
3068
7333
2075
3507
5072
0227
2217
4435
2837
8455
2131
2086
5545
4565
6943
9055
4840
4298
2744
4155
0475
3887
4412
4676
9819
1232
8428
1905
3616
6499
7231
0537
8023
0163
3563
8180
6309
7386
4701
1640
0953
5374
6006
9311
7633
1457
5602
9989
1203
5149
7885
0445
4193
1194
2383
5647
9145
1627
7972
7275
6222
9482
7773
0090
3595
7200
7329
6810
1061
9077
6493
7171
5685
4354
2147
7747
0282
0060
9210
5779
2538
0467
3991
1133
8710
1135
9902
5598
7068
6267
8794
9241
1222
8616
2051
4500
5436
2595
3044
4719
9141
6885
8200
5187
9337
5675
9365
0603
2499
8399
1750
1603
8153
3028
9840
7248
2904
0786
5652
2731
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
MENAFN01102023007385015968ID1107171269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.