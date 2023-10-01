H.E. Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum To Present UAE Sports Strategy At Sport Industry Forum

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The annual conference takes place on 4-5 October on Yas Island.

ABU DHABI, UAE: His Excellency Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports, will present the UAE's national sports strategy at the Sport Industry Forum 2023 in Abu Dhabi next week.

In an exclusive session for the Sport Industry Forum, more than 200 senior attendees will learn more about the strategy and how it impacts sport, community, health and education in the UAE.

Other highlights include an onstage Q&A with former Manchester United F.C. legend Dwight Yorke and a rare and unique opportunity for attendees to see the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and F.A. Cup trophies, which will be on display at the Forum on day two.

Officially supported by the Department of Community Development and the Convention & Exhibition Bureau – Abu Dhabi, the Sport Industry Forum takes place on 4-5 October at The WB Abu Dhabi by Hilton on Yas Island.

This year the event will be held alongside the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. CEOs of both teams, Cynt Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks and Ethan Casson of the Minnesota Timberwolves will share leadership lessons from their time leading major sports organizations.

Other speakers at the Forum include His Excellency Mohammed Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Student Wellbeing Sector at Emirates Schools Establishment; Her Excellency Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and Shaima Alhusseini, CEO of Saudi Sports for All Federation.

About the Sport Industry Forum:

The Sports Industry Forum 2023 is a two-day sports business forum bringing together over 200 attendees from government, brands, federations, clubs, rights holders, event organizers and venues. This unique forum offers a prime opportunity for attendees to network with key decision-makers, explore business opportunities and engage in discussions relevant to the region.

The Sport Industry Forum is organized by the UAE-based company Interact and was created to facilitate the growth and development of the sports sector in the region.