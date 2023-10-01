Le Meridien Dhaka Offers Exclusive Benefits To Prime Bank Cardholders

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Five-star property Le Meridien Dhaka and Prime Bank recently announced a strategic partnership. To this effect, an agre-ement was signed at the Prime Bank head office in the capital to ensure its customers will be able to avail significant benefits at Le Meridien Dhaka.

Under the partnership, Prime Bank Visa and Mastercard Platinum Credit Cardholders, World Mastercard Credit Cardholders and Monarch (Priority Banking) customers will enjoy Buy One Get One free at Le Meridien Dhaka's F&B outlets.

Apart from this, all cardholders of Prime Bank will enjoy up to 15 per cent discounts on restaurant's, café and health club membership at Le Meridien Dhaka.

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Constantinos S Gavriel, General Manager of Le Meridien Dhaka, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.