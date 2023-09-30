Youth Shot And Injured, Dozens Suffocate As Israeli Forces Quell Beit-Dajan Anti-Settlement Rally

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured and dozens of others suffocated as Israeli forces suppressed the peaceful anti-settlement rally in Beit Dajan to the east of Nablus

Forces attacked protesters with rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters, shooting and injuring a youth. Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Palestinians there have been protesting for the second year in a row against the theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of settlement expansion