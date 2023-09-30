Countries Participating In 'Middle Corridor' Discuss New Areas Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. A meeting of the
working group on the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) and the general meeting of
the Association of Legal Entities "International Association
"Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" took place in Aktau,
Trend reports.
During the meeting, agreements were signed on interaction and
measures of responsibility when organizing the transportation of
goods as part of container trains along the TITR route using feeder
vessels and on the organization of container transportation in
direct international railway and water communication with the
participation of feeder vessels between ports of the Caspian
Sea.
The main topic of the meeting was new areas of cooperation
between countries, including in such areas as trade and transport.
Countries in the region are taking active measures to diversify
routes and develop various infrastructure and logistics
projects.
The organizers of the event were Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ,
National Company) and ALE "International Association "Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route".
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107169934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.